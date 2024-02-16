Congress performs mock wedding of BJD and BJP

JAJPUR: A day after the ruling BJD once again extended its support for BJP nominee and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress on Thursday performed a mock wedding between the two parties accusing both of having a live-in relationship for the last 23 years.

The Dharmasala unit of Congress organised the marriage ceremony on the premises of Jemasuni temple at Jaraka bazaar here. The party even erected a marriage mandap, organised a barat procession and mass feast on the occasion. The wedding was conducted by a priest who performed Yajna by chanting hymns in presence of many local Congress leaders at the marriage altar.

The groom from BJP had the mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the bride from BJD wore the face of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Congress leader Madhusmita Acharya said, “The BJD and BJP are in a live-in relationship for the last 23 years. We formalised the relationship by getting the parties married today.”

She alleged that the BJD supported BJP in demonetisation move and the election of the President and Vice-President. In several Odisha issues including Mamita Meher death case and the killing of former health minister Naba Das, the BJP remained silent. The two political parties supported each other in shielding the accused.