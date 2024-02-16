ED searches college linked to senior BJD leader Prafulla Samal

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches on an engineering college linked to senior BJD leader and former minister Prafulla Samal in connection with a money laundering case.

Sources said the central agency’s officers conducted simultaneous searches in Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar in connection with alleged swindling of funds by the management of Bhadrak Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) in Barapada. Prafulla’s son Prayas Kanti is the president of BIET, said sources.

In 2016, Bhadrak police had registered a case against the college authorities citing ‘mismanagement’. Though the case was initially closed, the district police reopened the investigation a few years later. Prayas Kanti is accused of swindling the fees of students and investing the money to buy property worth crores of rupees in Bhubaneswar.