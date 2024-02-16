Express train from Puri to Ayodhya soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PURI: An express train from Puri to Ayodhya will be commissioned by July or August this year to connect the two major religious places of the country, said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

Addressing the local BJP workers here, Vaishnaw said the long-standing demand to connect Puri and Konark with train services is going to be fulfilled as a proposal in this regard would be approved soon.

In Odisha, Puri has been given priority by the Centre. The first Vande Bharat Express of Odisha was from Puri. Work to redevelop Puri railway station, which began 18 months back, has been making steady progress. After completion of this state-of-the-art railway station, lakhs of passengers and devotees will have a comfortable and convenient travel experience, he said.

The union minister further said before 2014, the Centre was allocating only Rs 800 crore per year for development of railway infrastructure in Odisha. Now, the annual allocation in the railway budget for Odisha has been increased to over Rs 10,000 crore.