NHAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on three economic corridors in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a major announcement, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will invest Rs 25,000 crore for development of three economic corridors in Odisha.

Gadkari made the announcement while dedicating two national highway projects - a 78 km-long six-lane road between Chandikhole and Bhadrak on NH 16 worth Rs 2,035 crore and a 79 km-long four-lane between Baharagoda and Singhra on NH 49 worth Rs 1,203 crore and laying of foundation for 26 road projects virtually from New Delhi.

“I am happy to inform that we are spending around Rs 1.5 lakh crore on different NH projects in Odisha. Construction of 4,249 km of road has been completed in the last 10 years from 2014 to 2023 at an investment of Rs 33,000 crore. It is targeted to complete another 1,312 km of roads in 2024-25 at an investment of Rs 22,000 crore,” Gadkari said.