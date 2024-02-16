One held with 2 leopard hides in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A team of Special Task Force (STF) along with forest officials of Bamra arrested a man and seized two leopard hides from his possession in Kuchinda here on Thursday.

The accused, Sankirtan Munda (45), is a resident of Pahadamara village within Laimura police limits in Deogarh district.

Sources said acting on reliable information about trade of wildlife products, the STF and forest officials conducted a raid along Kuchinda-Bonaigarh road near Thianala and nabbed the accused. On search, two leopard hides and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused could not produce any valid document for possessing the leopard skins. Munda was arrested under sections 379, 411 and 120 (B) of the IPC besides section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was later produced in court.

The leopard hides will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for examination. An STF official said investigation is underway to ascertain the source from whom the accused got the leopard hides, and nab others involved in the illegal wildlife trade.