Organ donors to be cremated with state honours: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: In recognition of the sacrifice and courage of those who save the lives of others by donating their organs, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced their last rites will be performed with state honours.

The chief minister said the state government’s initiative aims at honouring donors for their courage and sacrifice. It will also create awareness in the society on the importance of organ donation and motivate people to come forward for such a noble gesture, he added.

“Organ donation is a noble gesture. The relatives of brain-dead people, who take the courageous decision of donating the organs, play an important role in saving many human lives,” he said in a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).