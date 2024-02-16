Over 60 pc polling booths in Odisha to have CCTVs

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to conduct the general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, CCTV cameras will be installed at around 60 to 70 per cent of polling booths, said chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal during a programme - Training on Election Management for senior officers of Odisha Police here on Thursday. He said activities at polling booths witnessing huge rush will be monitored through drones.
Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens aged above 80 years and differently-abled persons who have more than 40 per cent disability. During the meeting, senior officers also discussed on how to monitor social media activities during the elections. DGP in-charge Arun Kumar Sarangi and other senior police officers were present.