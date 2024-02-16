Over 60 pc polling booths in Odisha to have CCTVs

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to conduct the general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, CCTV cameras will be installed at around 60 to 70 per cent of polling booths, said chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal during a programme - Training on Election Management for senior officers of Odisha Police here on Thursday. He said activities at polling booths witnessing huge rush will be monitored through drones.