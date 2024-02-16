Patient treated under mobile phone lights in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: A day after a patient was reportedly treated by a doctor under cellphone light in Derabish community health centre, the administration ordered a probe into the incident on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, an accident victim was admitted to the CHC. As their was no electricity, the doctor and other staff treated him with the help of mobile phone flashlights. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Medical officer of Derabish CHC said when a minor surgery was being performed on the patient, the lights went off. As the doctor was in the middle of the surgery, the staff used mobile phone lights before the generator set was started. It was a matter of only five minutes.

Kendrapara CDMO Dr Anita Patnaik said, “We are investigating into the matter.”