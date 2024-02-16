Plus two exams to begin today in Odisha amid heightened surveillance

BHUBANESWAR: With annual Higher Secondary (Plus II) examination beginning on Friday, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has asked students to arrive at examination centres at 9.30 am. The examination will begin at 10 am.

A total of 3,84,597 students (3,59,039 regular and 25,558 ex-regular) across Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will appear the examination this year. Around 2.21 lakh regular students in Arts, 1.08 lakh in Science, 24,157 in Commerce and 4,978 in Vocational Steam will write their papers. For the Vocational Education stream, the test will begin with English paper on February 19.

In an advisory issued to examinees on Thursday, the council reminded them that only admit cards and black ballpoint pens will be allowed inside examination centres. Students will get the question papers five minutes in advance and they have been asked to report any errors in page number or printing and serial number and page number of the answer sheet to the officials present in the centres immediately. Students will not be provided any additional answer sheets. The examination will be held in only one shift from 10 am to 1 pm under CCTV surveillance.

The examination of Science stream will kick off with Odia paper on February 16 and those of Arts and Commerce streams from February 17. As far as security is concerned, examination controller of CHSE Ashok Nayak said the 202 exam management hubs (where question papers are stored) and almost all the examination centres have been brought under CCTV surveillance. There are 1,160 exam centres this year.