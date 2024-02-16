Three held for murder over political rivalry in Odisha's Athagarh

CUTTACK: A day after 45-year-old Sushant Kumar Rana was brutally murdered over a past political rivalry, tension prevails at Radhakrishnapur village in Athagarh.

Basing on an FIR filed by Sushant’s son Ranjan, police detained three persons, prime accused Nirakar alias Babuli Swain, Srinibas Swain and Arabinda Swain in connection with the incident on Thursday. The families of Nirakar and Sushant, both supporters of BJD, had been at loggerheads since the last panchayat elections.

Police said, Nirakar was irked as despite his objections, Sushant’s family was invited to his niece’s ring ceremony held at a Shiva temple at Talagada. After the function, the families of Sushant and Nirakar were returning home when a war of words erupted between the members near the village school.