Three held for murder over political rivalry in Odisha's Athagarh
CUTTACK: A day after 45-year-old Sushant Kumar Rana was brutally murdered over a past political rivalry, tension prevails at Radhakrishnapur village in Athagarh.
Basing on an FIR filed by Sushant’s son Ranjan, police detained three persons, prime accused Nirakar alias Babuli Swain, Srinibas Swain and Arabinda Swain in connection with the incident on Thursday. The families of Nirakar and Sushant, both supporters of BJD, had been at loggerheads since the last panchayat elections.
Police said, Nirakar was irked as despite his objections, Sushant’s family was invited to his niece’s ring ceremony held at a Shiva temple at Talagada. After the function, the families of Sushant and Nirakar were returning home when a war of words erupted between the members near the village school.
The situation soon worsened as the families clashed. Nirakar ran over Sushant with a tractor as the latter ran for his life. Sushant’s brother Santosh sustained injuries while trying to save him. Soon after Sushant’s death, his supporters went on a rampage and set fire to a poultry farm, a tractor, a car and three bikes belonging to Nirakar. They also tried to prevent fire tenders from entering the village.
Two platoons of police force were deployed in the village to prevent the situation from flaring up further. “Apart from the seizing the tractor with which the deceased was mowed down, we have apprehended three accused who are being interrogated in connection with the murder case,” said Khuntuni IIC, Bhabani Shankar Khuntia.