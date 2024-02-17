Biologist, engineer duo in Odisha designs artificial reef

BHUBANESWAR: A marine biologist has devised a unique method of designing as well as implementing artificial reefs that help restore marine ecosystems and enhance ocean biodiversity.

Senior professor of Botany at Delhi University Dinabandhu Sahoo in collaboration with Sanjukta Sahoo, who heads civil engineering of KIIT Polytechnic, has designed and developed the artificial reefs in special materials. After months of simulation exercises, the artificial reefs deployed in Chilika lake, for the first time in Odisha, have started showing desired results.

Materials used to construct long-lasting artificial reefs include rocks, cinder blocks, steel and concrete. The structures help enhance habitat for reef organisms, including soft and stony corals, fishes and invertebrates that live among them.

Prof Sahoo said an artificial reef is a structure made of special materials which will act as substratum (seabed) mimicking characteristics of a natural reef once it is submerged in the sea or any water body. With climate change impacting marine ecosystems leading to frequent cyclonic storms, acidification of ocean, loss of biodiversity, bleaching of corals and decreased fisheries productivity due to increasing levels of carbon dioxide, he claimed, the artificial reefs will prevent degradation and restore the marine ecosystem.