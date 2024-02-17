Cabinet approves NUA-O scholarship for students in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Friday approved implementation of new scheme NUA-O Scholarship for students in state’s higher education institutions that are under the administrative control of Higher Education department.

Under the scheme, students will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 9,000 (boys) and Rs 10,000 (girls). Similarly, SC and ST students and children of construction workers pursuing under-graduate and post-graduate courses will get scholarships at higher rates of Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000 for male and female respectively. The NUA-O Scholarship scheme entails a total outlay of Rs 3,701.08 crore over a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

Students already availing scholarship under KALIA scheme for professional and technical courses will not be eligible for aid under the new scheme. Similarly, students whose parents are paying income tax or are employed as regular employees of the state government are also excluded.