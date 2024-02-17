Cabinet approves NUA-O scholarship for students in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Friday approved implementation of new scheme NUA-O Scholarship for students in state’s higher education institutions that are under the administrative control of Higher Education department.
Under the scheme, students will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 9,000 (boys) and Rs 10,000 (girls). Similarly, SC and ST students and children of construction workers pursuing under-graduate and post-graduate courses will get scholarships at higher rates of Rs 10,000 and Rs 11,000 for male and female respectively. The NUA-O Scholarship scheme entails a total outlay of Rs 3,701.08 crore over a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.
Students already availing scholarship under KALIA scheme for professional and technical courses will not be eligible for aid under the new scheme. Similarly, students whose parents are paying income tax or are employed as regular employees of the state government are also excluded.
The Cabinet also approved a new scheme for the welfare of handloom weavers and handicraft artisans - Mukhyamantri Baristha Bunakar and Karigar Sahayata Yojana. Under the scheme, a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to eligible weavers and their ancillary workers besides handicraft artisans in the age group of 40 to 80 in case of women and 50 to 80 in case of male beneficiaries. Weavers, the ancillary workers and handicraft artisans in the age group of 80 and above (both men and women) will be provided an assistance of Rs 2,500 per month by the state government under the scheme.
Only weavers and artisans whose annual income is Rs 1 lakh or less will be eligible for the financial aid. Earlier, the government provided an aid of Rs 500 per month to over 1.25 lakh weavers and ancillary workers under a scheme Barishta Bunakar Sahayata Yojana. However, there are more than 1,50,000 handicrafts artisans in the state who were not covered under any such scheme. This prompted the government to introduce the new scheme that covers both.
