CM Naveen lays foundation of JSW’s Rs 65K cr steel plant

BHUBANESWAR/PARADIP: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone for JSW Steel’s Rs 65,000 crore mega steel project in Jagatsinghur district.
The Sajjan Jindal-led company will set up a 13.2 MTPA integrated steel plant at Dhinkia on the outskirts of the port town of Paradip. The integrated steel complex will have a 52 MTPA captive jetty and a power plant besides a cement manufacturing unit and a modern township.
Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Paradip has emerged as one of the most attractive investment regions in the country. The cluster of industries and the port is making Paradip the fulcrum of industrial and commercial activities in the Bay of Bengal region, he said.
“The success of the existing industries in Paradip is attracting more investment to this region. The foundation stone laying ceremony of such large-scale projects is a testament to Odisha’s progressive industrial policy, robust industrial infrastructure, and proactive governance,” Naveen said while thanking the people of Jagatsinghpur for their unwavering support to the state’s industrial endeavours.
IDCO has already handed over 2,958 acre of land, earlier earmarked for South Korean steel major Posco, to JSW for setting up the integrated manufacturing facility with 30 per cent of the total project land to be dedicated for preservation of forests and water bodies.
JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal said, JSW has always been committed to the growth and development of Odisha. “Last week, we laid the foundation stone for the JSW EV project at Cuttack embarking on a new journey in the EV sector. Now, we are here in Paradip for a modern and futuristic steel plant. It will adopt a circular economy practice and will be an exemplary model across the globe for its cleanliness, greenery, and best in class technologies,” Jindal said.
On the day, the CM also laid foundation for two more projects including the Rs 22,000 crore green ammonia plant by Re-New E-Fuels Pvt Ltd and Silox India Pvt Ltd’s chemical factory worth Rs 5,000 crore. The Re-New E-Fuels will set up a 1.195 MTPA green ammonia plant while Silox India has proposed to establish a 25,000 MTPA chemical factory in Paradip. The proposed projects would create employment for around 35,000 people in a phased manner.
Industries Minister Pratap Deb, chairman of 5T initiatives VK Pandian and principal secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma were present.