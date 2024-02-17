CM Naveen lays foundation of JSW’s Rs 65K cr steel plant

BHUBANESWAR/PARADIP: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone for JSW Steel’s Rs 65,000 crore mega steel project in Jagatsinghur district.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company will set up a 13.2 MTPA integrated steel plant at Dhinkia on the outskirts of the port town of Paradip. The integrated steel complex will have a 52 MTPA captive jetty and a power plant besides a cement manufacturing unit and a modern township.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Paradip has emerged as one of the most attractive investment regions in the country. The cluster of industries and the port is making Paradip the fulcrum of industrial and commercial activities in the Bay of Bengal region, he said.

“The success of the existing industries in Paradip is attracting more investment to this region. The foundation stone laying ceremony of such large-scale projects is a testament to Odisha’s progressive industrial policy, robust industrial infrastructure, and proactive governance,” Naveen said while thanking the people of Jagatsinghpur for their unwavering support to the state’s industrial endeavours.