Investment growth of Odisha has surpassed major states: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb said Odisha’s investment growth has surpassed many states and the national average, thanks to the contribution from mining and mineral sector.

Inaugurating the second Odisha Mining and Infrastructure international expo organised by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd here on Thursday, Deb said the state is no more known for poverty and unemployment. “We are now among the highest in mining bauxite, coal, iron ore and other products. Odisha is the largest producer of minerals in India with a share of approximately half of the total mineral production in the country,” he said.

Managing director of Futurex Group Swami Prem Anveshi Ji said the state government’s emphasis on responsible and ethical mining practices aligns with global standards, showcasing a forward-thinking approach. These efforts not only contribute to the economic prosperity of the region but also underscore the government’s dedication to balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability, he added.