Now, Rs 1K uniform assistance for SHGs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Less than a week after announcing cash incentive of Rs 1,000 for each of the 95.6 lakh families under PDS, the state government on Friday decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 70 lakh women self help group (SHG) members for purchase of uniforms.

Besides, more than 1.5 lakh executive committee members of the gram panchayat, block and district-level federations and management committee members of area-level federations under urban local bodies (ULBs) will be provided Rs 2,000 each for purchase of blazers. Implementation of the new scheme will cost the state exchequer Rs 730 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here. The financial assistance will be deposited in the bank accounts of SHGs and federations. The members can purchase uniforms of choice as per decision taken by their groups.

Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Pradeep Kumar Amat, chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, secretary Mission Shakti Sujata R Karthikeyan and senior officials told mediapersons the decision aims to preserve and promote the unique identity of SHG members and federation heads under Mission Shakti.