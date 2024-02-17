Odisha: 7-yr-old gang raped, admitted to SCB

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in Poporada within Madhupatana police limits on Wednesday. As per an FIR filed by the victim’s mother on Thursday night, the girl hailing from Nuapada Balisahi had gone to Poporada with a 10-year-old friend on a bicycle to buy bangles. The victim was riding pillion and fell down along with the rider after the latter lost control of the bicycle.

While the victim’s friend left the spot after the fall, she stayed back. As the victim had sustained minor injuries on her leg, a few unidentified youth reportedly offered to take her to a nearby hospital for treatment of her wounds. The youth instead of taking her to the hospital, allegedly took her to a nearby casuarina jungle and assaulted her sexually. They then left her on the road.

The girl, with the help of some locals, managed to reach the home of her friend who resides near her house. The girl’s mother while searching for her found her there. The victim then narrated her ordeal to her mother who rushed her to SCB medical college and hospital before filing the FIR.