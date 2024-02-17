Odisha: 7-yr-old gang raped, admitted to SCB

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in Poporada within Madhupatana police limits on Wednesday. As per an FIR filed by the victim’s mother on Thursday night, the girl hailing from Nuapada Balisahi had gone to Poporada with a 10-year-old friend on a bicycle to buy bangles. The victim was riding pillion and fell down along with the rider after the latter lost control of the bicycle.
While the victim’s friend left the spot after the fall, she stayed back. As the victim had sustained minor injuries on her leg, a few unidentified youth reportedly offered to take her to a nearby hospital for treatment of her wounds. The youth instead of taking her to the hospital, allegedly took her to a nearby casuarina jungle and assaulted her sexually. They then left her on the road.
The girl, with the help of some locals, managed to reach the home of her friend who resides near her house. The girl’s mother while searching for her found her there. The victim then narrated her ordeal to her mother who rushed her to SCB medical college and hospital before filing the FIR.
The victim is undergoing treatment at the obstetrics and gynaecology department and her condition is stated to be stable, said district child protection officer (DCPO) Pragati Mohanty who met the girl at the hospital on Friday.
Acting on the FIR, Madhupatna police registered a case under section 373 (3) of IPC and POCSO Act and launched an investigation into the matter. “Apart from conducting a spot inquiry, we have recorded statements of locals including the girl with whom the victim had gone to Poporada,” said Madhupatna IIC Chitta Ranjan Rout.
Meanwhile, CWC chairman Pramod Acharya has asked police to submit a report on action taken so far in the incident and measures initiated for safety and protection of the victim who was found in her neighbour’s house.