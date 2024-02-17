Odisha govt signs pact with MSC for cargo shipping

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Friday entered into an agreement with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for viability gap funding to encourage containerised cargo export/import shipping through Paradip port.

Principal secretary of MSME department Saswat Mishra and MD of MSC Agency (India) Pvt Ltd Capt Deepak Tiwari signed the agreement in presence of Minister for Industries and MSME Pratap Keshri Deb, chief secretary PK Jena and other senior officials.

At present, companies and business entities located in Odisha are doing huge volumes of containerised cargo export and import through seaports outside Odisha, especially through Kolkata/Haldia and Vizag ports and incurring extra logistics cost which is making their business less remunerative. Moreover, by shifting of export/import activity to seaports outside Odisha, the state is losing huge job opportunities.