Odisha: Hours after missing from hospital, newborn rescued from Kantamal

BALANGIR: Hours after a newborn went missing from the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BB MCH) on Friday, the baby boy was recused from Kacheremal village in Kantamal block in the evening.

As per sources, Sushil Swain of Badipadar village in Boudh had admitted his pregnant wife to BB MCH on Thursday evening after she complained of labour pain. On Friday morning, she gave birth to the boy.

On doctors’ recommendation, the baby was kept in the SNCU of the hospital. However, when the family went back to check on the baby at around 1 pm, they were told the newborn had been handed over to its family. The perplexed family argued the baby belonged to them.

When hospital authorities tracked the CCTV footage, they found a man taking the baby out of the hospital. Sushil’s family denied knowing the person. After a complaint was filed by the baby’s father, Balangir Town police began investigation and tracked down the newborn from Kacheremal village.