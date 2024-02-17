Odisha: Man held for killing lover’s husband in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Baripada Sadar police in Mayurbhanj district on Friday arrested a 35-year-old man on the charge of killing the husband of a woman with whom he allegedly had an illicit affair.

The accused, Susil Majhi of Keramghutu Sahi, reportedly killed Shiva Shankar Mohanta of the same village on February 9.

Baripada SDPO Sujit Pradhan said Susil was having an affair with Shiva’s wife. As Shiva opposed the relationship, the accused was searching for an opportunity to eliminate him.

Shiva along with his wife, daughter and nephew had gone to Saratchandrapur village to watch an opera show on February 9. While others returned home at around 9 pm, Shiva stayed back to watch the entire show.