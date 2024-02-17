Odisha: Man held for killing lover’s husband in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Baripada Sadar police in Mayurbhanj district on Friday arrested a 35-year-old man on the charge of killing the husband of a woman with whom he allegedly had an illicit affair.
The accused, Susil Majhi of Keramghutu Sahi, reportedly killed Shiva Shankar Mohanta of the same village on February 9.
Baripada SDPO Sujit Pradhan said Susil was having an affair with Shiva’s wife. As Shiva opposed the relationship, the accused was searching for an opportunity to eliminate him.
Shiva along with his wife, daughter and nephew had gone to Saratchandrapur village to watch an opera show on February 9. While others returned home at around 9 pm, Shiva stayed back to watch the entire show.
Finding Shiva alone, Susil asked him to come outside the venue where the duo had a heated exchange of words. In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted Shiva and strangulated him to death. The next morning, locals found Shiva lying dead near the opera ground with injuries on his head and neck.
On being informed, Shiva’s wife rushed to the spot and identified her husband’s body. She later lodged a complaint with police basing on which a murder case was registered.
During investigation, police came to know about Susil’s involvement in the murder and arrested him. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.