Odisha: Tusker tramples man to death in Betnoti range

BARIPADA: A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker at Kalianal village under Betnoti range of Baripada forest division here on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Puina Dehuri. As per sources, Dehuri along with his two daughters was sleeping in a Mamata Gruha located at the end of the village when two elephants, that had been roaming in Betnoti’s Chhatna forest for the past few days, entered the area in search of food.

When Dehuri and his daughters heard the sound of tree branches being broken, they rushed outside. When the tuskers spotted them, his daughters escaped to their neighbour’s house but Dehuri couldn’t. As a result, one of the tuskers dragged him out of the house and killed him on the spot.