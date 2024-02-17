Over 7K accountant posts created for gram panchayats of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to recruit accountant-cum-data entry operators for all gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and districts of the state.

As per the decision, the state government will create as many as 7,142 accountant-cum-data entry operator posts for 6,794 gram panchayats, 314 panchayat samitis and 30 districts of Odisha, chief secretary PK Jena told reporters after the meeting.

The accountant-cum-data entry operators will be recruited to facilitate better, effective and timely regulation of official transactions, proper management, documentation of records and financial management of various government schemes, he added. Besides, the Cabinet approved a proposal to enhance financial power of engineering personnel and administrative authorities for smooth and timely execution of developmental works in the state.

As per the decision, technical sanction power of assistant executive engineers have been enhanced to Rs 10 lakh. Superintending engineers and executive engineers of Panchayati Raj department can now sanction Rs 4 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. For projects beyond Rs 4 crore, the technical sanction power will be vested with the chief engineer.

Besides, the administrative approval power of collector has been enhanced from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for the project taken up by the Panchyati Raj department.