A tranquil forest comes to life in heart of Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Want to escape the humdrum of the city and head into nature for a few hours? Do not need to look beyond Bhubaneswar. For, the capital’s ecological landscape has a new addition - Ananda Bana, an urban forest that aims to elevate the ‘Panchendriya’ or the five senses of touch, taste, smell, sight and hearing.

Spread over 89.05 acre of land - divided into two patches of 61.6 acre and 27.3 acre connected with a foot overbridge - it was a barren stretch of revenue forest land till two years back. Aptly named ‘Axis of Happiness’, this now is the biggest open space in the city where one could, walk, cycle, hit the nature trail, meditate, do yoga or just sit in peace and soak in the tranquility, and the oxygen.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has collaborated with the City Forest division to design and create the urban forest. It has been funded by the Odisha Mining Corporation.