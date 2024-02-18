ED summons for BJD leader Prafulla, his son Prayas Kanti

BHUBANESWAR: In more trouble for senior BJD leader Prafulla Samal and his son Prayas Kanti, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to them in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case.
“Prafulla Samal and his son have been summoned for questioning in connection with alleged financial irregularities committed by society members of Barapada School of Engineering and Technology (BSET). The MLA was earlier holding a position in BSET and his son Prayas Kanti is its former president,” said ED sources.
Prayas Kanti, secretary Manoj Kumar Goswami and others are accused of misappropriating crores of rupees of BSET society. Funds were embezzled through irregularities in income, expenditure and construction work. The budget expenditure was never prepared or passed.
They used the ill-gotten money to acquire property in the name of BSET for their personal monetary gains. Forged and fabricated documents were used to purchase and sale the property of BSET, said sources.
On Thursday, the Central agency carried out searches at 10 locations in Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar linked to Prayas Kanti and his associates.
During the searches, around Rs 9 lakh in cash and a Toyota Fortuner SUV worth Rs 35 lakh were seized.
The seized cash and the SUV were allegedly acquired through illegal proceeds of the crime. Various documents including undated cheques, land agreements and digital devices were also seized from various places.
The central agency had launched a probe into the matter on the basis of cases registered by Bhadrak police under various sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act.