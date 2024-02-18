FIH Hockey Pro League pulling spectators back to BMIHS

ROURKELA: With matches of FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 for women underway and those for men scheduled to kick off from Monday, hockey lovers of Sundargarh district seem to be gradually returning to watch international players in live action.

After co-hosting the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) in January 2023 and FIH Pro League 2022-23 for men in March the same year, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium (BMIHS) in Rourkela is hosting an international event after 11 months.

While the last edition of the Pro League matches was a runaway success, this edition has so far witnessed less spectators reportedly due to inadequate publicity and clashing of exam schedules of teenagers.

Organisers were hopeful that the number of spectators would be more during men’s matches, however during the women’s matches around 3,000-5,000 spectators were seen arriving in the stadium, which they say is quite a good number. They said around 14,000-15,000 people come to watch the matches women’s matches on February 12 and 14, which is very high than number witnessed at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

While the number of spectators increase during India matches at Kalinga Stadium, people at Rourkela seem to be very keen on watching matches even when they don’t feature India, they said.