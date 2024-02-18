Limited representation of women a concern in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: WILL the historic women’s reservation legislation change the political parties’ outlook in Sundargarh district?

The Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency, reserved for scheduled tribes (ST), was represented twice by a woman in its entire history. Only three women have been elected as MLAs from two Assembly constituencies (ACs), while the remaining five ACs have never elected a woman representative.

Opinions are divided on the reasons behind this abysmally low representation of women. Some attribute it to political parties’ failure to provide a proper platform and support to groom women representatives, while others point to the scarcity of leaders in the competitive political scene.

In the 2019 general elections, the ruling BJD stood out as an exception, fielding Sunita Biswal, daughter of former chief minister Hemanand Biswal, from the Sundargarh LS seat. However, she lost to BJP stalwart Jual Oram by a significant margin. However, the BJD did not nominate any woman candidate in the seven ACs, while BJP’s lone woman candidate Kusum Tete emerged victorious from Sundargarh AC.

Amita Biswal, the Congress’ woman nominee and Biswal’s second daughter, forfeited her security deposit. Tete’s success was attributed not to a change of heart within the BJP but to her strong appeal among voters and formidable campaigning skills.