Odisha: CM inaugurates 73 Ama Hospitals, 5 dialysis centres

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually inaugurated 73 Ama Hospitals in 15 districts and five dialysis centres at sub-division level.

The Ama Hospitals, transformed under government’s 5T Initiatives include five each in Bargarh and Kendrapara; seven in Sundargarh, four each in Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Rayagada; six in Keonjhar, two each in Malkangiri, Jharsuguda; nine in Mayurbhanj, highest 13 in Ganjam and three in Kandhamal district. Similarly, the dialysis centres were opened in sub-divisional hospitals at Karanjia in Mayurbhanj, Kuchinda in Sambalpur, Hinjilikatu in Ganjam, Khariar in Nuapada and Padampur in Bargarh district.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said,“Ama Hospital work was initiated on the basis of proposals received during the district visits of 5T chairman. There is a huge change in the healthcare sector at government level. Hospital infrastructure, patient amenities, service delivery have been improved and quality is ensured.”