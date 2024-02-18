Odisha gas cylinder fire: Four dead, son hangs self following mother's death

BALANGIR: In a heart-rending incident, a 17-year-old youth allegedly ended his life after the news of his mother's death Malati Mahakud (50) reached him in Kanut village under Belpada police limits of the district.

Malati succumbed to burn injuries sustained in the gas cylinder fire that occurred in the village on February 10. Belpada IIC Sushant Das said, Malati’s son Drona Mahakud died by suicide after hearing the death news of his mother. “He hanged himself with his mother’s saree in his house,” stated Das.

She is the fourth casualty after three others, Bhanumati Adabaria (60), Bhairabi Adabaria (57), and Maheswar Adabaria (23), perished while undergoing treatment at the hospital.