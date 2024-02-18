Odisha invites tenders for phase-I construction of international airport at Puri

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation has invited tenders for the first-phase development, operation and maintenance of the proposed international airport at Puri, officials said.

The Sri Jagannath International Airport will be constructed near Sipasarubali in Puri district, they said.

The first phase entails work on public-private-partnership mode for 4.6 million passengers per annum (mppa) capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 2,203 crore, the officials said.