Odisha: NGT notice to Sundargarh DM on illegal mining

CUTTACK: Environmental degradation of Brahmani river in Lahunipara Tehsil area of Sundargarh district due to excess mining of sand by using heavy machines is back in focus with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) suo motu taking notice of noncompliance of its order issued over a year ago.

The tribunal has issued notice to the collector over noncompliance of its order. An application by Kandra Battachhatri and 21 others had brought unregulated illegal mining in Brahmani’s Kenapali sand bed under NGT scanner. Advocate Sankar Pani represented the petitioners.

In February last year, the tribunal had directed the Sundargarh collector to collect Rs 6.15 crore from the lessee as fine for excess mining and causing loss to the state exchequer. The collector was to file a compliance affidavit within three months.

The bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) said, “The affidavit of compliance required to be filed by the District Magistrate, Sundargarh, within three months has not been filed till date.”