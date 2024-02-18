Odisha: One arrested for raping minor girl

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Friday arrested a 65-year-old person on the charges of raping a minor girl at a village within Balikuda police limits for the past two years. His accomplice in the crime, however, has been absconding.

Police said, the girl studying in Class IX was lured by the accused, including the arrested Natabar Prusty, with chocolates and fast food, while she used to return from school. They persuaded her to accompany them and developed sexual intimacy with her.

On Thursday, after the girl felt pain on her abdomen and was shifted to a local hospital for treatment, the doctors found her five-month pregnant. On enquiry, the girl revealed the name of accused persons who had been raping her for the last two years.

The minor’s father lodged an FIR in Balikuda police station and a case was registered against both the accused persons for rape.

IIC of Balikuda police station Priyabrat Rout informed, after receiving the complaint, police have registered case against accused persons under POCSO Act. The SDPO, Jagatsinghpur is investigating the case. While Natabar has been forwarded to the court, the other accused is on the run, added Rout.