Odisha: Soon to be operational, ISBT to have airport-like facilities

BHUBANESWAR: As the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal is all set for inauguration soon, the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda will host many firsts in the state for passenger convenience and ease of travel.

Passengers will get airport-like information system on arrival and departure of their buses. At least, 10 LED display systems have been installed at different places including the waiting area of the terminal where passengers will be able to check the expected arrival and departure time of the buses.

The information will be given out using hi-tech radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. The RFID tags will be fixed on the buses giving realtime location of the vehicles.

Passengers will also get information on their buses from the website of ISBT. The website will also have information on the terminal, routes, etc. A whopping 1,400 to 1,500 buses will be tagged, a senior official said.