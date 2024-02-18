Odisha: Soon to be operational, ISBT to have airport-like facilities

BHUBANESWAR: As the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal is all set for inauguration soon, the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda will host many firsts in the state for passenger convenience and ease of travel.
Passengers will get airport-like information system on arrival and departure of their buses. At least, 10 LED display systems have been installed at different places including the waiting area of the terminal where passengers will be able to check the expected arrival and departure time of the buses.
The information will be given out using hi-tech radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. The RFID tags will be fixed on the buses giving realtime location of the vehicles.
Passengers will also get information on their buses from the website of ISBT. The website will also have information on the terminal, routes, etc. A whopping 1,400 to 1,500 buses will be tagged, a senior official said.
Even digital systems have been installed to guide the bus drivers to park their vehicles at respective bays. There are three entry gates and around 50 bays in the new bus stand. Once a bus enters ISBT, the system will detect its RFID tag and the driver will be displayed a bay number on the LED screen installed a few metres away from the entry gates. After a bay is allocated, the driver can park the vehicle there to pick and drop passengers, the official said.
The movement of buses will also be monitored through a control centre. The terminal also has a public address system with which operators can make various announcements.
Apart from ensuring various facilities are provided to the passengers at the bus stand, the authorities have also decided to start prepaid auto-rickshaw services from the terminal.
A dedicated parking space has been set up on the premises of the terminal for vendors and only those who have shops inside will be allowed to park their vehicles. “Digital gate entry system has been put in place and all the authorised vendors will be handed over a card for the same,” said sources.