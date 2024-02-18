Odisha: Woman bank official assaulted for seeking pending loan instalments

JAJPUR: A woman official of a private small finance bank was allegedly beaten up by a loan defaulter and his family when she went to his residence seeking payment of the pending loan instalments in Baliguda village within Brahmabarada police limits of Jajpur district on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by the victim Rihana Khatun with local police, one Ranjan Mallik of Baliguda village had taken loan from the bank’s Chandikhole branch two years back. But he was allegedly not paying the loan installments for the past couple of months. As Rihana went to the house of Mallik in Baliguda village on Saturday to ask him to pay the outstanding installment amount, Mallick started abusing and assaulting her. Mallik’s family members also allegedly beat the bank official with a plastic chair as a result of which she sustained injuries, the complaint further stated.