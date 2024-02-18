Tribals protest police action against illicit liquor trade in Odisha village

BERHAMPUR: Tribals of Kamarsing village staged dharna in front of the Khallikote police station on Saturday to protest the frequent raids conducted by police against illicit liquor preparation in their area.

Placing bows and arrows in front of them, the tribal protesters warned police not to interfere in their liquor-making business since they have been in the profession since many generations. “If police want us to close the business, they will have to provide government job to each family in the village,” they demanded.

Additional superintendent of police Rajib Lochan Panda, Chatrapur SDPO Gourahari Sahu and Khallikote IIC Naresh Sahu along with two platoons of armed police were present in the spot to maintain law and order. However, no untoward incident was reported.