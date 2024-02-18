Tribals protest police action against illicit liquor trade in Odisha village

BERHAMPUR: Tribals of Kamarsing village staged dharna in front of the Khallikote police station on Saturday to protest the frequent raids conducted by police against illicit liquor preparation in their area.
Placing bows and arrows in front of them, the tribal protesters warned police not to interfere in their liquor-making business since they have been in the profession since many generations. “If police want us to close the business, they will have to provide government job to each family in the village,” they demanded.
Additional superintendent of police Rajib Lochan Panda, Chatrapur SDPO Gourahari Sahu and Khallikote IIC Naresh Sahu along with two platoons of armed police were present in the spot to maintain law and order. However, no untoward incident was reported.
Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said police has taken it as a challenge to stop supply of illegal distilled liquor completely. “Ten years back, there was a huge law and order situation in Khallikote area while an Excise raid was underway. Now, Ganjam police has again started using law to check excise-related crimes,” he said.
On February 15, Khallikote police had raided Kamarsing village and seized huge quantities of illegal distilled liquor from the area. “Two persons were arrested for selling illicit liquor and a machine seized from their possession, the SP said.