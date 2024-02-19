Bus stand blues for smart Rourkela in Odisha

ROURKELA: Despite its transformation into a smart city, Rourkela continues to lack a decent bus terminal. The existing bus stand built more than three decades back has become too congested to cater to the current demand and stands in a dilapidated condition. Key stakeholders including bus operators and their employees, shop owners and passengers have been complaining of congestion, sanitation and other inconveniences but to no avail.
The biggest dilemma for the administration to think of any alternative seems to be the strategic location of the existing bus stand which is located close to Rourkela railway station in the heart of the city, but lacks encumbrance-free land in its vicinity for further expansion. The bus stand spreads over seven acre of land.
Sundargarh Motor Karmachari Sangh secretary Akshay Mahanta said from 9 am to 2 pm every day and during the evening peak hours, the bus stand presents chaotic scenes. Often, incoming buses have to be parked on roads due to lack of space. Due to this reason, several long-distance night buses do not enter the terminal.
Sources said a proposal to set up a ultra modern bus terminal before the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023 failed to take off. In view of the mega sporting event, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) had proposed to set up a new ultra modern bus terminal along the ring road. On June 8, 2021, a proposal was sent to the Rourkela Steel Plant requesting for land. However, the RSCL board of directors rejected the proposal.
Before the HWC, the building of the existing bus terminal was given a hurried facelift. The roads were repaired and at least eight paid toilets and three free urinals constructed. Sources said the paid toilets are closed from 10.30 pm to 4 am and passengers waiting for Jharkhand and Bihar-bound buses are forced to defecate in the open.
Similarly, the free urinals hardly get cleaned and always stink. Passengers and bus staff urinate behind parked buses to create an unhygienic environment. The water fountain is lying defunct for more than 15 years.
Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Ashutosh Kulkarni said there is no immediate plan to set up a new bus terminal. “I would review the present situation and land availability to explore the possibility for expansion of the existing bus stand,” he added.