Bus stand blues for smart Rourkela in Odisha

ROURKELA: Despite its transformation into a smart city, Rourkela continues to lack a decent bus terminal. The existing bus stand built more than three decades back has become too congested to cater to the current demand and stands in a dilapidated condition. Key stakeholders including bus operators and their employees, shop owners and passengers have been complaining of congestion, sanitation and other inconveniences but to no avail.

The biggest dilemma for the administration to think of any alternative seems to be the strategic location of the existing bus stand which is located close to Rourkela railway station in the heart of the city, but lacks encumbrance-free land in its vicinity for further expansion. The bus stand spreads over seven acre of land.

Sundargarh Motor Karmachari Sangh secretary Akshay Mahanta said from 9 am to 2 pm every day and during the evening peak hours, the bus stand presents chaotic scenes. Often, incoming buses have to be parked on roads due to lack of space. Due to this reason, several long-distance night buses do not enter the terminal.

Sources said a proposal to set up a ultra modern bus terminal before the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) 2023 failed to take off. In view of the mega sporting event, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) had proposed to set up a new ultra modern bus terminal along the ring road. On June 8, 2021, a proposal was sent to the Rourkela Steel Plant requesting for land. However, the RSCL board of directors rejected the proposal.