Consumer forum in Odisha directs service centre to pay Rs 2,500 over mosquito bat repair

BERHAMPUR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Ganjam issued a significant ruling on February 17, 2024, directing a service centre in Berhampur to compensate a customer, KK Kiran, with Rs 1,500 for damages and an additional Rs 1,000 towards litigation expenses.

The court also mandated the service centre to provide a new battery, along with its bill and warranty card, within 45 days from the receipt of the order.

Kiran, a resident of Berhampur, had purchased a mosquito bat in 2020 for Rs 220. Dissatisfied with its performance, he took it to Silu Service Centre in Ganesh Market for repairs. Despite paying Rs 50 for a new battery, Kiran was not issued a bill. When the bat continued to malfunction after the replacement, the centre owner refused further repairs and allegedly used abusive language towards Kiran in front of other customers.

Frustrated, Kiran lodged a complaint with the consumer forum in 2021. Following an investigation, the commission found the service centre guilty of unfair trade practices and deficiency in service. The court held the centre owner accountable for causing mental agony, harassment, and financial loss to Kiran by failing to issue a bill and adequately repair the bat.

“The accused party failed to issue a receipt or bill, which is an unfair trade practice. Additionally, the centre owner has not repaired the bat although the complainant paid the asked amount, which is a deficiency in service and exploitation of the consumer,” stated the court order.