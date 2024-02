BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dense fog warning for some places in Odisha for two days. Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and 12 other districts on Monday morning.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is expected at a few places in coastal districts between Monday and Tuesday morning. The national weather forecaster said dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack and 11 other districts on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“Due to anti-cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, there is moisture availability in Odisha. Clear sky and calm winds along with moisture are leading to foggy conditions in parts of the state,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umasankar Das. The special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office has asked Transport department and police officials to ensure controlled plying of vehicles on highways amid fog.

Meanwhile, nights are expected to get hotter from this week. Night (minimum) temperature is likely to rise further by 2 degree Celsius during the next two days. Thereafter, there will be no large change in night temperature in the state, said the regional Met office.