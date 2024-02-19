Odisha: Body of newborn boy found in sack

BERHAMPUR: The body of a newborn baby boy was found stuffed in a sack near the bus stand at Rayagada on Sunday.In the morning, sanitation workers of Rayagada municipality were engaged in sweeping when they spotted the dead baby near a bush. The baby was wrapped in a white cloth and packed in a sack.

Incidentally, a medical tag was attached to the newborn’s body. The tag bore the names of the baby’s parents, Ramesh Majhi and Rashi Majhi. A receipt was also found bearing the name of medical officer Dr Shiba Ranjan Naik. The documents found in the sack stated that the baby was admitted to the district headquarters hospital on February 16.

As news of the incident spread, locals rushed to the spot. On being informed, police also arrived on the scene. During investigation, police found that the baby’s father Ramesh is a resident of Bhaamanput in Doraguda.

A police official said Ramesh’s wife Rashi gave birth to the baby boy at her home on February 16. After giving birth, Rashi’s pain worsened and her family brought her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) the same day. She gave birth to another girl at the hospital. However, her son died at the DHH during treatment. Ramesh then stuffed his body in a sack and dumped it in a bush.

After recovery of the baby’s body, police questioned Dr Naik who claimed that he had asked the nurses in the ward to remove the medical tag. The body was handed over to Ramesh and given a proper burial. Sources said Rashi and her newborn daughter are currently undergoing treatment in the DHH and their condition is critical.

Meanwhile, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Rayagada Dr LM Routray has sought an explanation from Dr Naik and the ward staff over the incident.