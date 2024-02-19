Odisha: NH bypass project in slow lane over land compensation

JEYPORE: The progress of the Bariniput-Umuri NH-26 bypass road construction, initiated a year ago to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smoother flow on the National Highway, has been hindered by a land compensation dispute.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had proposed the construction of a 4.91-kilometre stretch from Bariniput to Umuri village, with a budget of Rs 68.34 crore allocated for the project. While the authorities have acquired land from 70 persons at the government-fixed rate, 39 others have demanded higher compensation.

As a result, only 1.5 kilometre of the proposed stretch has been completed thus far. The affected persons claim that the land rates are much higher than what the government is paying them as compensation. An affected person Krutibas Sukarlia of Mokaput village said, “The government-fixed rate of Rs 6 lakh per acre is inadequate, considering the market rate exceeding Rs 1 crore per acre in Mokaput and Umuri areas.”

Currently, the project officials are facing challenges in acquiring land from 39 individuals who demand higher compensation than the government-fixed rate.

The Revenue department and NH authorities have reportedly taken steps to address the valuation issue and expedite the road works. Further, the district land acquisition officer has been notified to intervene. Jeypore NH Division junior engineer Goutam Prakash Biswal assured a resolution soon with the involvement of higher authorities.