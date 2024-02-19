Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee to gherao Lok Seva Bhawan on Feb 26

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) will gherao the Lok Seva Bhawan on February 26 to protest the anti-farmer and anti-poor policies of the state government as well as the Centre.

Announcing the Congress action plan at the meeting of the presidents of the district Congress committees (DCCs) here on Sunday, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said all organisational vacancies should be filled up at the district-level immediately.

He said the strategy for each district should be different taking into account local issues. National and state-level issues will be taken up for campaigning, but local issues should also be there for Assembly constituencies, he added.

Pattanayak said the social media department will have to play a key role in making the voters aware about the partnership government between BJD and BJP running in the state.

“The social media departments will have to be strengthened further at the district level to compete with the BJD and BJP,” he added. Besides, the district organisations should also have campaign and election management committees, he said adding, anti-people policies of the government will have to be opposed.