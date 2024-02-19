Presumed dead, missing man from Odisha returns home after 26 years

JAGATSINGHPUR: In an unexpected turn of events, Bansidhar Mohanty, aged 66, and hailing from Talakusuma village under Balikuda police limits, returned home on Saturday, after 26 years of separation, leaving his family members overwhelmed. They had performed his death rituals last year, assuming him to be dead.

According to sources, Mohanty left home at the age of 40 on May 5, 1998, after a tiff in the family over his inability to fend for the members. Ever since he left, there was no news of him. Despite years of waiting, Mohanty’s family did not hear from him and presumed him dead.

On his return, Mohanty’s parents confirmed his identity through a scar on his body. Mohanty disclosed that he had been lured by a false promise of employment in Surat, Gujarat, only to find himself trapped as a bonded labourer, isolated from his family and the outside world. Despite enduring harsh treatment and exploitation, he could not contact his family due to dire circumstances. However, he was eventually released by the company and found work elsewhere. The employer provided him help and after saving enough to return home, Mohanty reached his village.

Meanwhile, Mohanty’s wife Kunilata passed away last year. His son Bikash who is married with children works in Kolkata. Sumitra, Mohanty’s daughter-in-law, expressed the family’s astonishment and disbelief, having performed death rituals for both parents last year following Kunilata’s demise.

The sarpanch of Baharana, Manas Ranjan Parida, said Mohanty’s family and the entire village are happy with his return.