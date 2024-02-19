Sand mafia try to run over mining staff near Pratap Nagari in Odisha

CUTTACK: A team of mining officials had a narrow escape after the sand mafia allegedly attempted to run a Hyva truck over them while they were carrying out enforcement against illegal transportation of sand near Pratap Nagari on Saturday night.

Sources said around seven to eight officials of mining circle office, Cuttack and state level enforcement squad (SLES) were carrying out checking against illegal transportation of sand on NH-16 at around 2.50 am when they saw a sand-laden Hyva truck bearing registration number OD-18-C-2097 coming towards them.

Though the officials signalled the truck to stop for checking of documents, the driver reportedly did not pay heed and rammed the vehicle into the office Bolero car parked nearby, in an attempt to kill them. The officials, however, were saved since they were standing a little distance away. After hitting the vehicle, the truck driver fled the spot.

Deputy director of Mines, Cuttack circle, Dillip Kumar Sahoo said the team had already detained two Hyva trucks and were carrying out further checking when they saw this sand-laden truck coming their way. “The driver hit our vehicle partially damaging it, and fled. Mining officer Sambit Sahoo has lodged an FIR against the driver and owner of the Hyva truck with Cuttack Sadar police in this connection,” Sahoo said.

After they are apprehended, the ghat from where the vehicle was transporting sand will be ascertained and necessary action taken against the lessee concerned, he said.