Sapigen Biologix to start vax production in Odisha by May

BHUBANESWAR: Sapigen Biologix Private Limited is likely to start commercial production of a host of vaccines from its new plant at Odisha Biotech Park at Andharua here, by the end of May.

On Sunday, chairman of 5T initiatives and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian visited the plant, which is in its final phase of commissioning. He interacted with the management and its employees. Pandian instructed all government agencies to assist in the commissioning of the plant.

The Hyderabad-based company, a subsidiary of Biovet Pvt Ltd, promoted by Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech Ltd, will be the first vaccine manufacturer to start commercial production from the state.

The state-of-the-art plant, which is coming up with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, is expected to produce over 15 vaccines for various diseases, including cholera and malaria. It will have a capacity to produce 2.4 crore doses of different vaccines per day. In its full capacity, the facility will be the biggest vaccine producing plant in the country.

In 2022, Sapigen had entered into a partnership with the Technology Development Board of the Ministry of Science and Technology to develop and commercialise vaccines, including RTS, S malaria vaccine. The RTS, S recombinant protein-based malaria vaccine was first recommended by WHO to prevent malaria in children in October 2021. The company aims to produce around 15 million doses per annum of RTS, S malaria vaccine by the end of April 2025.