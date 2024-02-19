Woman hurt after being shot at by ‘poachers’ in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 31-year-old woman from Bodigoba village, under the jurisdiction of Bhanjanagar police limits in Ganjam district, sustained gunshot injuries to her stomach on Saturday evening while collecting sal leaves in a nearby forest .

The victim, identified as Swapna Sahu, was hit by a bullet fired by suspected poachers while she along with her mother, was collecting sal leaves. Her mother rushed to her aid upon hearing her cries and took her home. Unable to get an ambulance, she was kept at home all night. On Sunday morning, the villagers managed to arrange an ambulance, and Swapna was taken to Bhanjanagar Hospital. Hospital sources report that her condition is currently stable.

According to Swapna’s mother, their livelihood depends on the forest produce they gather and sell. However, sources suggest the gunshot may have been accidental, with some alleging that it likely occurred while poachers were loading a country-made gun. Upon receiving information, police launched an investigation into the matter.