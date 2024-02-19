Woman slits hubby’s throat after fight in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a woman in Bariguda village under Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district, allegedly slit her husband’s throat following a fight at home on Saturday night. The victim identified as Rohit Patra (45) is undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur while the accused Kasturi Patra has been detained by Dharakote police.

Sources said, Rohit had allegedly been torturing his wife Kasturi physically under the influence of alcohol. The couple was often fighting due to Patra’s addiction to alcohol. On Saturday night, the duo engaged in a heated argument over some issue and Kasturi was allegedly beaten mercilessly. Infuriated, she attacked Rohit with a sharp knife, resulting in deep cuts on his throat and back.

Hearing his screams, the other members of the family with the help of neighbours rushed him to Dharakote hospital. Later, he was shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and is stated to be stable, police said.