15 arrested for attacking lady IIC, police driver in Odisha

BALASORE: Bhograi police on Monday arrested as many as 15 persons including two women of Udaipur village of Balasore district for allegedly thrashing a woman inspector in-charge of Udaipur Marine police station in Bhograi block when she raided the village to stop gambling on Sunday night at around 10.30 pm.

After the incident, the IIC Champabati Soren, and driver Sudhanshu Mohanty who sustained injuries, were admitted to Bhograi hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Sources said Udaipur village, located on Odisha-West Bengal border, is infamous for gambling, illegal brown sugar and liquor trade.

On Sunday night, the IIC along with her driver went to the village to stop the illegal practice of gambling.

Following her arrival, some villagers started to argue with her while the others including a few women dragged the IIC into a shop and thrashed her after locking her up. When the driver of the police van attempted to rescue Soren, he was also thrashed. Both the IIC and the driver sustained injuries.

On being informed, two teams of police led by IIC of Bhograi police station Sudipta Sahu and IIC of Kamarda police station Premoda Nayak rushed to the village and rescued the duo.

Sources said a platoon of police force has been deployed at the village following the incident to prevent further law and order situation.

Apprehending police action, most men of the village fled after police teams reached the village to inquire.

Sub-divisional police officer of Jaleswar, Dilip Kumar Sahoo said on a tip-off about gambling in the village, the IIC of Udaipur Marine police station rushed to the spot as she was engaged in night patrolling. After she reached the spot, the situation went out of control as the villagers attacked her.

Contacted, IGP Eastern Range Satyabrata Bhoi said 15 persons including two women have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigation is on.