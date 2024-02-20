Death threat for Saluja sparks panic in Odisha

BALANGIR: Panic spread in Kantabanji town after banners bearing ominous threats directed at local Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja surfaced at two places on Monday.

The banners found outside a girls’ high school and near the RMC with death threats for Saluja also figured the image of an unidentified individual.

The MLA’s family members and supporters immediately filed an FIR in this regard and demanded enhanced security for Saluja and a thorough investigation into the matter.

Saluja reiterated his commitment to the constituency’s development and resilience in the face of adversity. Upon receiving the report, Kantabanji police confiscated the banners and launched an investigation to identify those behind the banners. Sub-divisional police officer Gouranga Sahu said efforts are on to find out the miscreants behind the posters.