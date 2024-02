BARIPADA: Since summer has almost arrived and with it, the increased chances of forest fires, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management has come up with a slew of preventive measures to combat such incidents in Mayurbhanj and its adjoining Balasore and Keonjhar districts.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Monday, regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said forest fires generally occur between March and mid-June and during this period, it becomes extremely challenging for the Forest department to tackle the disaster and save wildlife.

“Hence, the department has started awareness meetings with people of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar districts besides strengthening manpower, procuring fire fighting equipment and getting protection assistance with medical support for the fire squads,” he said.

Gogineni said at least 505 fire squads will be deployed in Baripada, Rairangpur, Karanjia, STR South and STR North wildlife divisions. Besides, 50 of them will be stationed at Balasore wildlife division and 170 in Keonjhar wildlife division.

The RCCF further said around 733 air blower machines will be used for five wildlife divisions in Mayurbhanj district. “For safety of the fire squads, the Similipal Foundation will be providing them personal protection equipment like torch, dress, ORS pouches, shoes and media aid kits,” Gogineni informed.