ITI student found hanging in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: A 17-year-old first year student of Government ITI, Cuttack, was found hanging in his rented house at New Gopal Sahi within Madhupatna police limits on Monday.

The deceased, a resident of Korua within Kudanagari police limits in Kendrapara, stayed with a classmate and used to work in a catering service to earn for his studies. After returning from his part-time job on Sunday night, he went to sleep.

When his roommate returned at around 2 pm on the day, he found the door closed from inside. As there was no response from the victim, his roommate informed the owner of the house who called the police. While the body was sent to SCB MCH for postmortem, an unnatural death case was registered, said Madhupatna IIC Chitta Ranjan Rout, adding investigation into the matter is on.