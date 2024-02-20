Ministers Vaishnaw, Pradhan to launch projects on Feb 20

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate a slew of projects during their visit to the state on Tuesday.

The ministers will release commemorative postage stamps on legendary poets of the state and cultural heritage of western Odisha. Similarly, 42 branch post offices of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh divisions will be inaugurated. While Vaishnaw will join the programmes through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, Pradhan will attend the function at Biju Patnaik Auditorium, Sambalpur University, Burla.

Vaishnaw will also review the performance of East Coast Railway and discuss various issues pertaining to projects, traffic facility works and infrastructure related matters at 3.30 pm. Later he will join a local programme at Bhubaneswar and leave for Delhi in the evening.

Pradhan will inaugurate the first Skill India Centre in Sambalpur. He will flag off the Sambalpur-Darshan Nagar-Sambalpur Astha special train from Sambalpur railway station and inaugurate a robotics centre at Vedic International School. Later he will join inauguration and foundation stone laying of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalay by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from New Delhi.