Odisha: HSC exams from Feb 20, AI powered CCTVs in centres

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), will begin from Tuesday.

A total of 5,62,479 candidates including 5,51,611 HSC, 3,037 Madhyama and 7,831 SOSC have filled up forms for appearing the examinations which will continue till March 4. While elaborate arrangements have been made in 3,047 examination centres set up across the state for the exams,the Board has completely banned mobile phones in the centres. Centre superintendents have been asked to put in place all precautionary measures for conduct of the examinations in a free and fair manner.

In a bid to curb malpractice and ensure free, fair and transparent examination, the BSE has formed as many as 41 special squads. Similarly, 73 flying squads have been formed at district education office (DEO) levels. Besides, all district collectors have been asked to constitute separate squads and depute officials as observers and supervisors to keep a tab on examination centres.

“While the examinations are scheduled to start at 9 am, the examinees have been asked to enter the centres from 7.30am to 8.15 am. The strong room will be opened at 8.30 am and OMR sheets handed over to the examinees at 8.45 am,” said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.